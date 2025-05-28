Kenya opens solar-plus-storage tender

KenGen has launched a large-scale solar-plus-storage tender in Kenya. The invitation to tender says the utility plans to select up to seven firms for the design, supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the Seven Forks solar power project.
The tender details state that the project will consist of a 42.5 MW solar plant alongside a battery energy storage system of 3 MW/4.5 MWh or higher. Project works will also encompass the implementation of a high-voltage substation and transmission line.
The Seven Forks project site will be located around 150 km northeast of Nairobi, near the Kamburu reservoir. The area is part of the Seven Forks Cascade, where KenGen already has around 600 MW of hydropower capacity through its Masinga, Kamburu, Gitaru, Kindaruma and Kiambere facilities.
The French Development Agency announced a funding package for the project in August 2024.
Kenya’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 369 MW at the end of 2024, the same figure reported at the end of the year prior, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
In March 2025, Kenya-based consultancy Apex announced a tender for two 40 MW solar projects to be developed in the Kajiado and Makueni counties of southern Kenya.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
