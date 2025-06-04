pv magazine Homeowner Guide: Understanding the solar installation process

Following on from the latest article in this series, where industry leaders gave advice on how to share information with your solar installer and what to expect from an installation offer, this article covers the installation process and the warranties attached to an installation.

Expectations for the solar installation process

Once a homeowner has accepted an offer, the installer can begin work associated with the installation. Experts told pv magazine there are a number of processes the installer will need to undertake before the solar system is actually installed, meaning the timeline between an offer being accepted and a solar installation being ready to use can vary greatly.

Typically, site evaluation and design of the system comes first, which can take days to weeks depending on an installer’s workload. Depending on where the homeowner lives, the installer may also have to secure a permit for the solar system. “Permitting with the municipality varies widely from place to place,” said Héctor de Lama, Technical Director at Spain’s UNEF. “In Spain there is no local permitting but in some European countries this can take weeks.” Cecilia Bergamasco from Italia Solare said the necessary authorizations and administrative procedures can take several months.

Carsten Körnig, CEO of Germany’s BSW Solar, said the order situation of the installation company, the delivery situation of the components and the time it takes to register the system with the grid operator can all impact timescales. “The range is therefore very wide and can vary from four weeks to six months and, in exceptional situations, even a year,” Körnig added.

Sinethemba Mnguni, Junior Technical Specialist at the Solar PV Industry Association Body of South Africa, SAPVIA, said the installer should provide a clear estimate of timescales upfront. “Regular updates and transparency from the installer are crucial to managing expectations and avoiding unnecessary delays,” he added. “Homeowners should also be aware that unforeseen issues, such as delays in municipal or [grid operator] approvals can extend the timeline, so it is important to plan accordingly.”

Sources agreed that the actual installation is usually very quick, often taking place within a few hours or a few days. “As a rule, the installation of a solar system does not cause any inconvenience to residents,” Körnig added.

However, it is still possible for the installation process to experience delays. “The installation timeline will vary depending on the availability of needed equipment, the customer's building department and the utility approval process,” explained Joshua Buswell-Charkow, Deputy Director of the California Solar & Storage Association. “These factors can meaningfully slow down the installation timeline, but are largely outside the control of the installer.”

Ahmad Taha, Chief Marketing Officer of Tanzania’s AG Energies, and Ahmed Ashraf, Haala Energy’s Business Development Lead, both highlighted that a reputable installer will communicate progress regularly, usually by phone or email, and should notify the homeowners of any delays upfront.

Product and workmanship warranties

A warranty acts as a guarantee from the installer that protects the solar system from issues including product defects and installation problems, covering necessary repairs or replacements for a specified timeframe.

Most sources told pv magazine that homeowners can expect both product warranties and workmanship warranties. Product warranties will cover defects in the materials used in the solar installation, such as the solar panels and solar inverters, while workmanship warranties cover issues related to the installation process, such as defects caused by improper installation practices.

Warranty length will likely differ on the various installed components. Sources agreed that solar panels should have a minimum ten year warranty, with most saying that a 25 year warranty is now an industry standard, although some added panel warranties can now reach up to 30 years.

Warranties for solar inverters are typically shorter, with sources in agreement that they usually range between five to ten years. Jacopo Piccagali, Project and Policy Officer at SolarPower Europe, added there may be options to extend inverter warranty depending on the manufacturer.

Buswell-Charkow said it is important to keep in mind that solar equipment is often warrantied by the manufacturer, not the contractor. “Customers may want to consult individual manufacturer warranties to understand their offerings,” he suggested. Mnguni advised homeowners to make sure they receive all relevant product warranty documentations and data sheets for all installed components. “This ensures transparency and provides recourse in case of equipment issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, ABSolar CEO Rodrigo Sauaia advised that equipment used in solar installation can also be certified. He said the most relevant international standard available is the IEC standards from the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Installation warranty, sometimes referred to as workmanship warranty, will cover issues arising from the installation process, such as mounting problems or electrical faults.

Experts agreed installation warranties should generally cover at least the first two years, but Piccagali said it is possible to see workmanship warranties covering up to ten years. In some countries, the minimum length of an installation warranty may be mandated. For example, Bergamasco said in Italy it must be at least two years by law, but added it can be longer “if the company is particularly committed to service quality.”

Ashraf added that some installers will also offer an energy production guarantee, which ensures that the system will generate a specified level of energy over time. Insurance-backed warranty may also be available, Piccagali continued, which provides protection in case the installation company ceases trading, ensuring the homeowner's investment remains secure.

Several sources noted that larger businesses often tend to offer robust warranties. A previous article in the series asked experts if they would recommend homeowners choose a smaller or larger installer.

This article is the final in a series designed to help homeowners select the right solar installer for them. Previous articles in the series covered key considerations and red flags, how to find and verify information and sharing information with an installation company.