China’s XYZ launches 261 kWh immersion-cooled commercial battery

Chinese manufacturer XYZ has launched a 125 kW/261 kWh immersion-cooled battery branded as Galaxy Immersion, which submerges its battery cells in a dielectric liquid that can store an electrical charge but has poor electrical conductivity.

That fire-safety measure, developed in coordination with scientists at Tsinghua University, eliminates the risk of fire and explosion and makes the product ideal for use with data centers, hospitals, shopping malls, and metro stations, according to Zha Qing, senior manager of overseas market development at XYZ’s International Business Department.

The Galaxy Immersions’ fire safety measures also make it attractive for installations that lack constant monitoring and dedicated personnel, as many commercial batteries do, said Qing, who spoke to pv magazine at May’s Intersolar Europe trade show.

