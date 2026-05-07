German startup offers scalable AC system for bidirectional charging

From pv magazine Germany

German startup Lade Gmbh has launched a scalable AC system tha promises to enable the rapid implementation of large-scale charging infrastructure projects.

The AC system supports single- and three-phase charging at up to 22 kWs and is prepared for bidirectional charging.

According to the company, the Lade One system integrates wallboxes, cabling, control units, and energy management functions. It can be installed as a plug-and-play solution, which is intended to reduce installation time, costs, and complexity compared with busbar or flat-cable systems. The integrated cable routing is designed to simplify deployment in large parking facilities, with reduced installation effort in terms of labor and materials, while additional wallboxes can be added to the system within minutes, the company said.

Multiple charging points can be supplied via a single 63-A fused supply line. Integrated residual current circuit breakers with overload protection (RCBOs) eliminate the need for external components. An certified meter is included as standard.

In terms of hardware, Lade One is already prepared for bidirectional charging, according to the company. Once the relevant regulatory framework is in place, the function can be enabled via a software update. Lade is a member of the BiFflex Industrie research consortium, working with the Fraunhofer ISE and Fraunhofer IAO institutes, among others, on the development of technological foundations for grid-supportive and economically viable bidirectional charging applications.

The Lade Genius energy manager controls the charging infrastructure, supported by the company’s AI platform Lana. Beyond dynamic load management, the system is designed to determine charging requirements, generate charging schedules, and factor in grid and storage capacity, renewable energy generation, and variable electricity tariffs. According to Lade, this approach enables operation of multiple customers even on low-capacity grid connections while reducing energy costs.

The company expects additional momentum from the German government for charging infrastructure expansion. The government has allocated €500 million ($587.8 million) to support the development of charging hubs for residential and commercial property owners.

“We are currently seeing many projects where the foundation for the next 10 to 15 years is being laid right now,” said Dennis Schulmeyer, managing director at Lade. “The combination of our scalable system and public funding can take a major step forward toward climate-friendly mobility and a sustainable energy system.”

A variant of Lade One compliant with legal metrology requirements is scheduled for release in the second half of the year. Open OCPP and Modbus interfaces are intended to ensure flexibility and vendor independence.