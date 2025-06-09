Larsen & Toubro wins 1.5 GW pumped hydro contract in India

From pv magazine India
Larsen & Toubro said its heavy civil infrastructure business secured an order from JSW Energy to execute civil works for the Bhavali pumped storage project in Maharashtra, India. The 1.5 GW project, located across the Nashik and Thane districts, will include several smaller generating units.
L&T’s scope includes construction of approach roads, upper and lower reservoirs, a water conductor system, pressure tunnels, and an underground powerhouse.
The company said the contract underscores its ability to deliver complex hydroelectric infrastructure and strengthens its role in supporting India’s renewable energy goals.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.