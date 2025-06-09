Larsen & Toubro wins 1.5 GW pumped hydro contract in India

Larsen & Toubro has won a contract from JSW Energy to carry out civil works for the 1.5 GW Bhavali pumped storage project in India, as the nation scales up long-duration renewable energy storage. The project is part of JSW Energy’s push to add 6 GW of pumped hydro capacity by 2030.

Image: PlayMistyForMe, Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine India

Larsen & Toubro said its heavy civil infrastructure business secured an order from JSW Energy to execute civil works for the Bhavali pumped storage project in Maharashtra, India. The 1.5 GW project, located across the Nashik and Thane districts, will include several smaller generating units.

L&T’s scope includes construction of approach roads, upper and lower reservoirs, a water conductor system, pressure tunnels, and an underground powerhouse.

The company said the contract underscores its ability to deliver complex hydroelectric infrastructure and strengthens its role in supporting India’s renewable energy goals.

