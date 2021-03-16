URE Corp wants to begin TopCon solar cell production this year

Taiwanese solar cell and module maker United Renewable Energy Corp (URE) announced it will start small-scale production of its TopCon solar cells at its manufacturing facilities in 2021.
The company said in a statement its TopCon devices are expected to reach a 23.5% efficiency in the third quarter of this year. A pv magazine‘s request to provide more details on the new production was left unanswered by the manufacturer.
In its statement, however, URE said it has also achieved a 24.5% efficiency for its n-tpye heterojunction cells and a 26% power rating for a perovskite solar cell that it developed in partnership with the National Taiwan University, without providing further details.
URE has not said if these results were certified by an independent entity.
The manufacturer achieved a turnover of 81,533 million TWD ($288.9 million) in 2020, down significantly from 121,552 million TWD a year earlier. In February, it unveiled a plan to expand its solar module production capacity by 500 MW this year due to strong domestic demand.
The company currently has a solar cell production capacity of 2.5 GW while its panel capacity stands at 1.1 GW.
