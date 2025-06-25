Sunkind Energy to build 4 GW solar module lines with ConfirmWare tech

From pv magazine India

Sunkind Energy has signed an agreement with ConfirmWare PV Manufacturing Solutions to set up 4 GW of solar module production capacity in India.

Sunkind said it will use ConfirmWare’s advanced stringer and automation systems to develop high-precision, technologically advanced manufacturing lines. The first product from the collaboration will be a 610 Wp high-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module using M10 cells, intended for industrial and utility-scale solar projects.

“We believe manufacturing must be driven by technology, not just capacity,” said Hanish Gupta, founder and managing director of Sunkind Energy. “With this collaboration, we are aiming to bring the right processes, latest machines, and brightest minds together to build solar modules that can power India’s industrial growth for the long haul. With ConfirmWare, we are adding not just scale, but precision and adoption to our journey.”

Virpal Yadav, director and COO of Sunkind Energy, said the company is building its manufacturing backbone with a focus on long-term performance and reliability. He said the partnership aims to ensure that current systems remain relevant for India’s next phase of solar growth, combining artificial and human intelligence to deliver precision and innovation in PV module production.

The 4 GW of capacity will be developed in phases over the next 24 months. Facilities will be spread across multiple regions in India to support localized production, faster market response, and decentralized logistics. Each location will be optimized for supply chain efficiency and future scalability.

“Our engineering team has worked closely with Indian manufacturers to customize production systems that meet both global benchmarks and local requirements,” said Martin Ma, international sales director at ConfirmWare. “With Sunkind’s strong execution track record, we’re confident this partnership will set new standards in module manufacturing.”

Sunkind Energy, founded in 2019, develops solar projects on an engineering, procurement, and construction basis. It has delivered more than 150 MW of projects across several Indian states and sectors, and is expanding into solar cell and module manufacturing, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and tracker-based mounting structures.