Ireland’s solar capacity hits 1.76 GW

Small-scale solar is going from strength to strength, according to Solar Ireland.

The new “Scale of Solar 2025” report by Solar Ireland claims Irish solar has grown by almost 160% since 2023, with the country’s installed PV capacity increasing by 156.8% in two years. The report is based on grid-connection and capacity data from Ireland's distribution system operator, ESB Networks, dating to May 31 of this year.

Despite the promising growth, Ireland currently remains well behind its 2030 target of 8 GW of installed PV. Its total installed solar capacity was 1.76 GW at the end of May.

Utility-scale solar farms make up the backbone of the new capacity, delivering power directly to the grid. The report said micro-generation and small-scale solar power is also making a difference to the sector’s overall growth, particularly as government support schemes incentivize people to install solar for self-consumption.

Ronan Power, CEO of Solar Ireland, said “2025 marks a pivotal moment – not just for solar, but for how we define its place in Ireland’s energy future … In just a few years, we’ve seen solar move from the sidelines to the center of national energy policy.”

Utility-scale solar’s growth trajectory is strong. Ireland’s first large-scale solar farm was energized in County Meath in 2022. In 2025, there is currently 885 MW installed across 19 sites, compared to 349 MW in 2023. There is currently 752 MW in the pipeline across 30 projects.

Solar Ireland’s report notes that installations in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector are particularly impactful because they are large enough to provide cost reductions in energy bills and carbon footprints but small enough – 200 kVA to 1 MW – to avoid grid connection challenges. As of mid-2025, 2.29 MW of capacity is connected across seven sites, up from 0.3 MW in 2023.

Small scale solar (50 kVA to 200 kVA) installed by businesses, schools, farms and on public buildings is also growing thanks to government support schemes such as Solar for Schools, a subsidy program targeting solar for rooftops on schools nationwide. As of mid-2025, Ireland has 40 MW of connected capacity across 328 energized connections in the small-scale category.

Mini-generation systems (17-50VA) designed for self-consumption provide energy independence for small businesses and homes, making a positive impact on the rural economy. According to Solar Ireland, users include dairy and tillage farms, rural agricultural food producers, cold storage facilities, community buildings and sports clubs.

As of mid-2025, Ireland has 55 MW of mini-generation capacity connected across 2,050 energized connections, more than double the number of sites recorded the year before. This growth has been driven by improved grant access, simplified grid connection options and growing awareness in the agricultural sector.

A tennis club saved €6,000 per year on electricity bills and recorded a 20% drop in grid energy consumption thanks to a fully grant-supported installation of 19 solar panels and a Huawei hybrid inverter as part of a partnership with Irish installer Ohk Energy in 2024.

By mid-2025, Ireland had 135 MW of operational auto-production capacity (solar solely for self consumption) across 840 energized connections, up from 95 MW in 2023. This type of generation is mainly used by data centers, water treatment plants, large commercial campuses, land-rich businesses not suited to rooftop installations and agricultural businesses with high thermal or refrigeration loads.

In the micro-generation bracket, by mid-2025 more than 138,000 homes were generating their own electricity, representing 576 MW of installed capacity. National estimates suggest that more than a million rooftops in Ireland are suitable for solar. However, estimates say that just 13.8% of Ireland’s solar-ready rooftops have already been adapted.