Robotics firm secures Australian federal funds to scale solar construction

From pv magazine Australia

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced AUD 4.9 million in funding for the local unit of US-based robotics company Luminous to support the deployment and demonstration of a fleet of AI-powered “pick and place” robots designed to streamline utility-scale solar construction.

Luminous said the LUMI robotics system tackles one of the biggest challenges in solar construction – installing panels at scale.

“We’re tackling one of the biggest challenges of our generation: building renewable energy infrastructure at unprecedented speed,” the company said. “Labour and logistics bottlenecks are slowing down the transition to a decarbonised future. Our vision is to commoditize harsh manual work by building and deploying embodied AI robotic systems for industrial environments, starting with large-scale solar construction.”

The company said the LUMI robot leverages tested, industrial components to install solar panels up to 3.5 times faster than existing labour practices, unlocking the potential to lower solar farm construction costs by up to 6.2%.

Luminous said the automated process has already demonstrated cost reductions on solar farms in the US but the ARENA project marks the first global deployment of a full fleet of five LUMI robots.

The company has partnered with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Equans to deploy LUMI at the 250 MW Goorambat East Solar Farm being built by fellow French company Engie in Victoria, and Neoen’s 440 MW Culcairn Solar Farm that is currently going through the commissioning phase in New South Wales. The Culcairn project also trialed a solar module-mounting robot developed by Chinese company Leapting.

Luminous CEO Jay M Wong said the ARENA funding allows the company to showcase the future of solar construction in one of the world’s most advanced solar markets.

“With LUMI, we’re not just introducing a robot, we’re setting out to redefine the standard for how solar farms are built and help sites energize faster and safer,” he said. “Deploying our LUMI fleet in Australia will allow us to capture the data, performance insights and real-world impact needed to drive global adoption – the kind of scale and transformation we founded Luminous to achieve.”

Luminous is the first recipient of funding as part of ARENA’s AUD 100 million Solar ScaleUp Challenge, that sought to accelerate the pace of innovation in solar and position it as a core pillar of the energy transition.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the challenge is part of the body’s goal to reduce the installed cost of solar to just 30 cents per watt and reach a levelized cost of electricity under $20/MWh by 2030.

“To achieve net zero, Australia will need immense amounts of solar power at ultra-low cost,” he said. “We’ve already proven our ability to manufacture advanced technologies. It’s now time to apply that capability to solar PV, a cornerstone of the nation’s clean energy future. Solutions like LUMI are key to reducing costs and maintaining Australia’s leading role in the development and innovation of solar technologies.”