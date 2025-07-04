World’s largest vanadium flow battery goes online in China

From ESS News

China has completed the main construction works on the world’s largest vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) energy storage project. The project, backed by China Huaneng Group, features a 200 MW/1 GWh VRFB system paired with a 1 GW solar farm.

With a total investment of CNY 3.8 billion ($520 million), the project spans 1,870 hectares in the county of Jimusar, Xinjiang. Once operational, it is expected to generate 1.72 TWh of electricity annually, while reducing CO₂ emissions by more than 1.6 million tonnes per year, according to the developer.

The system provides five hours of continuous discharge and is designed to mitigate the intermittency of renewable generation by acting as both a buffer and a stabilizer for the local grid. This role is especially critical in Xinjiang, a region rich in solar and wind resources but challenged by curtailment and transmission bottlenecks.

