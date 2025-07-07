Philippines seeks consultants for 7 MW solar project

State-owned Philippine National Oil is running a consultancy tender to support the development of a 7 MW ground-mounted solar project.

The tender details state that the solar array will be built at the Magapit Main Canal, located in the province of Cagayan which covers the northeastern tip of Luzon, the largest island of the Philippines.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for a detailed feasibility study that encompasses an assessment of all technical, environmental, financial and legal aspects necessary for the solar project's implementation. Philippine National Oil has allocated a budget of PHP 10 million ($176.4 million) for the project.

Bidding is open to Filipino citizens and sole proprietorships, partnerships, or organizations with at least 60% interest belonging to citizens of the Philippines, as well as to citizens or entities from other countries that grant similar rights to Filipino citizens. The deadline for applications is July 15.

The Philippines has begun investing in solar over irrigation canals in recent years as part of a project administered by the country’s National Irrigation Administration. Its first canal-top solar irrigation project was commissioned in October 2023, while its largest to date began operations in June 2024.