Ukraine’s largest battery storage project enters commissioning phase

DTEK and Fluence have begun commissioning Ukraine’s largest battery energy storage system, a 200 MW/400 MWh installation spread across six sites that represents one of the biggest storage deployments in Eastern Europe.
The project, valued at €140 million, consists of 698 Fluence Gridstack cubes distributed across locations with individual capacities ranging from 20 MW to 50 MW. The system is designed to provide 400 MWh of storage capacity, which the companies state is sufficient to power 600,000 Ukrainian homes for two hours. Bulgaria has an operational 124 MW / 496.2 MWh battery energy storage system, beating the coming Ukrainian installation on energy duration but falls short on power output.
