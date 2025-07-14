Edify Energy plans 2.4 GWh solar, battery project in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Edify Energy is seeking approval under the Australian federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act to build the Nowingi Solar Power Station that is to incorporate a 300 MW solar farm and an integrated 300 MW/2,400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The solar-battery hybrid project is proposed for a 639-hectare site located about 50 km south of Mildura in northwestern Victoria. Edify Energy plans to build a new substation to connect the project to the grid via AusNet’s existing 220 kV transmission line that crosses the site.

The site is currently used for grazing and cropping practices and in documents lodged with the EPBC portal, Edify Energy said the design of the facility will consider the co-location on sheep grazing on the completed site, allowing for the continued agricultural use of the land.

Edify Energy said subject to necessary approvals, it anticipates construction of the solar and battery project to commence in 2026. The company said the construction phase is expected to take up to 18 months and will generate approximately 250 new jobs and create a positive economic flow for the local community, including tradespeople and equipment suppliers.

The Nowingi project is the latest in Edify’s growing pipeline of renewable energy projects across the National Electricity Market (NEM) states. Sydney-based Edify Energy has about 11.2 GW of utility-scale solar farms and battery energy storage systems in its development pipeline, including a trio of projects planned for New South Wales that have been ticked off under the EPBC Act this year.

These include the 90 MW Brewongle Solar Farm and associated 90 MW/180 MWh battery energy storage system, the 80 MW Peninsula Solar Farm and 80 MW/160 MWh battery, and the 100 MW Burroway Solar Farm and 100 MW/400 MWh battery. The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water has determined that none of the projects is a controlled action under the EPBC Act.

Other projects in Edify Energy’s pipeline include the Muskerry Solar Power Station, a 250 MW solar farm and 200 MW/800 MWh battery project being developed in Victoria, and the 600 MW Smoky Creek and 150 MW Majors Creek solar and battery power projects in Queensland.

In addition to projects currently in development or construction, Edify Energy is managing the operations of six solar farms and four battery energy storage systems that it has developed, financed and constructed.