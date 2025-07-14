Malaysian utility unveils hydro-floating solar, hydrogen hubs

Tenaga Nasional Berhad says the newly-announced hybrid hydro floating solar hub and green hydrogen hub will position Malaysia as a regional leader in the green hydrogen value chain.

Image: Deva Darshan/Unsplash

Share

Kuala Lumpur-based utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has launched two renewable energy hubs in the eastern state of Terenggau.

The first, a hybrid hydro floating solar hub (HHFS) is a collaboration between TNB’s power generation subsidiary, TNB Genco Sdn Bhd, and investment holding company Terengganu Inc.

The second, a green hydrogen hub, is a partnership between the utility and oil and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

TNB says the initiatives aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in the green hydrogen value chain while supporting the country’s National Energy Transition Roadmap and Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap.

Local press in Malaysia reports the HHFS initiative will install floating solar panels on Terengganu’s Kenyir reservoir, while the hydrogen hub will develop green hydrogen, methanol and ammonia. TNB is said to be planning grid infrastructure reinforcements in the area to support the increased renewable energy integration.

In February 2024, TNB shared plans to install 2.5 GW of hybrid hydro-floating solar projects at hydropower dams across the country.

Malaysia’s cumulative solar capacity reached 2,306 MW by the end of 2024, up from 2,146 MW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Birds thriving, breeding successfully in Germany’s solar parks
05 June 2025 Larks and other bird species are flourishing in Germany’s solar parks, where breeding success exceeds that of many other habitats. These PV project si...