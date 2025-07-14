Malaysian utility unveils hydro-floating solar, hydrogen hubs

Kuala Lumpur-based utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has launched two renewable energy hubs in the eastern state of Terenggau.

The first, a hybrid hydro floating solar hub (HHFS) is a collaboration between TNB’s power generation subsidiary, TNB Genco Sdn Bhd, and investment holding company Terengganu Inc.

The second, a green hydrogen hub, is a partnership between the utility and oil and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

TNB says the initiatives aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in the green hydrogen value chain while supporting the country’s National Energy Transition Roadmap and Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap.

Local press in Malaysia reports the HHFS initiative will install floating solar panels on Terengganu’s Kenyir reservoir, while the hydrogen hub will develop green hydrogen, methanol and ammonia. TNB is said to be planning grid infrastructure reinforcements in the area to support the increased renewable energy integration.

In February 2024, TNB shared plans to install 2.5 GW of hybrid hydro-floating solar projects at hydropower dams across the country.

Malaysia’s cumulative solar capacity reached 2,306 MW by the end of 2024, up from 2,146 MW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).