World’s first solar park featuring hydrogen-producing PV modules takes shape in Belgium

A consortium of Belgian companies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build an energy system that features hydrogen-producing solar modules in Wallonia, Belgium.

Billed as the world’s first solar hydrogen park, the installation will see 50 kW of hydrogen-producing solar modules developed by Solyhd integrated into a traditional 2 MW solar park that is connected to battery storage.

The site, which will begin operating next year, will be capable of producing both electricity and hydrogen from solar energy. It is set to operate for five years.

Under the terms of the MoU, Brussels-based Ether Energy is the owner and operator of the project, while Solhyd will supply and maintain its hydrogen modules. SunBuild is responsible for designing and building the solar-plus-storage system, while Nippon Gases will handle the post-processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen.

Solhyd began developing its hydrogen-producing modules over a decade ago at KU Leuven University. The technology, which consists of a modular design, produces hydrogen directly from sunlight and air, without requiring liquid water, rare materials or heavy grid connection. It is said to be capable of producing 250 liters of hydrogen per day, at a peak efficiency of 15%.

A statement from Solhyd explains that in future installations, the proportion of Solhyd modules will increase relative to the capacity of conventional solar panels. The company has ambitions to build a project featuring 2 MW of its modules by 2028, followed by further rollout in Europe and sun-rich regions worldwide.

It says that by also producing green hydrogen, solar parks will be able to create new revenue streams, reduce grid congestion and increase their value during periods of low or negative electricity prices.

“This project is the first demonstration at a commercially relevant scale and serves as a reference for further rollout,” explained Jan Rongé, CEO of Solhyd. “We are proving that green hydrogen can be approached in a pragmatic and scalable way. By harnessing the sun directly, we lower costs and drastically simplify the system.”