BBDF 2025: Challenges and prospects in Italy, Europe’s hottest storage market

Italy ranks among Europe’s top battery storage markets, driven by its MACSE auctions, capacity market, and early merchant efforts. Competition is growing amid rising micro and macro challenges.

Image: pv magazine, Emiliano Bellini

From ESS News

A panel titled “Interactive Deep Dive Italy: Choosing the best path for BESS ROI in Italy – MACSE, capacity market, or merchant strategies?” at the Battery Business & Development Forum 2025 highlighted that the Italian battery storage market is very different from other European markets.

“The MACSE auction mechanism is making the difference,” said Salvatore Alessandro Casa, a partner at the strategic consultancy Elemens. “In the first auction round, only 10 GWh will be contracted, and in the second and third, another 50 GWh.”

Casa recalled that Italy already has 1.2 GW of battery capacity in operation, mostly operated by the Italian utility Enel. “In 2025, we will see another 1 GW coming online, and this will also come from other market operators.”

