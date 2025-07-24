European solar installers face declining sales, installations

From pv magazine Germany

In December 2024, the Zentrum Nachhaltige Transformation (ZNT) research unit at Quadriga Hochschule Berlin published its first “Company Monitor,” listing the largest European providers of PV systems in the retail (B2C) market. The new second edition, “European Solar Market – Company Monitor 2025,” now includes data on heat pump installations, but only for the German market. According to ZNT, the next version will provide this data for the entire European market.

Authors Benjamin Kupke and Torsten Oltmanns note the report “makes no claim to completeness,” as many companies are unable or unwilling to provide data. Although participation has increased, transparency remains insufficient, especially on sales and installation figures, leaving the data “inconsistent and partially incomplete.”

The report aimed to include all companies with at least €100 million in annual sales of photovoltaic and energy storage systems for residential customers in 2023 or 2024. Installation figures were used for ranking when sales data was unclear.

Some companies do not publish installation data. Initially, only those with reliable information were included. Despite direct outreach, some did not respond.

Consequently, the report combines published data, information gathered on request, and estimates. Companies without “publicly accessible or usable data” were excluded from rankings but noted as relevant participants.

Enpal tops the list with €860 million in revenue and about 25,000 new installations in 2024, down from €905 million and 31,000 installations the previous year. Eon ranks second with €600 million in revenue; installation figures are unavailable. In 2023, Eon ranked second by estimated installations of over 26,000, without revenue data.

1Komma5° ranks third with €520 million in revenue and no installation data, up from €460 million in 2023, swapping places with Energiekonzepte Deutschland (EKD), which reported €310 million and 12,000 installations in 2024, down from €500 million and 16,000 installations.

Four German firms occupy the top positions, with two more in the top 10.

The monitor notes the B2C market is becoming more difficult, with declining numbers overall. Only 1Komma5°, French firm EDF ENR, and Sweden’s Svea Solar have increased their volumes. The report is available on the ZNT website.

Ultimately, the report summarizes published data, information provided upon request, and necessary estimates. Companies without publicly accessible or usable data were excluded from the ranking but listed as “relevant market participants.”