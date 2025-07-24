OLADE: Latin America, Caribbean has 2.5 GW of energy storage

The 'Victor Jara' phase of the Oasis de Atacama complex, in Chile

From ESS News

OLADE’s technical note 10, entitled “Energy Storage in Latin America and the Caribbean – Current Status, Challenges and Strategic Recommendations” reports 2.5 GW of installed capacity in the region.

Energy storage installations are being driven by a wider penetration of renewable energy and related grid limitations. Chile, Brazil, and Mexico are among countries leading the way for energy storage, the note said, with Central American and Caribbean nations installing smaller projects.

OLADE reported that lithium-ion batteries account for around 60% of the region’s energy storage and are used in solar-plus-storage sites as well as standalone, grid-strengthening projects.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.