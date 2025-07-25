Lithuania expands energy storage scheme amid overwhelming interest

The Lithuanian Ministry of Energy and Environment has approved additional funding for its energy storage procurement program after strong interest from potential beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Trina Storage has secured the first 180 MWh of battery projects in the country under its new gigawatt-hour-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in the Baltics.

Image: Energy Cells

Share

From ESS News

Just one day before disconnecting from the Russian power grid on Feb. 8, Lithuania launched a major energy storage procurement initiative aimed at reinforcing grid stability and accelerating the energy transition..

The Ministry of Energy allocated €102 million ($119 million) to support the development of at least 800 MWh of energy storage systems directly connected to the transmission network by the end of 2028.

By mid-June, the Ministry announced the close of applications for the tender, which is administered by the Environmental Project Management Agency (EPMA). The program attracted overwhelming interest, with applications totaling €197.5 million – almost double the available budget. In response, the ministry committed to increasing the funding.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sunbolt introduces pre-assembled solar ‘backyarder’ kit
22 July 2025 The kit includes two 50 W solar panels, a 400 W inverter, and two batteries and powers devices directly with 120V GFCI ports and USB ports.