Lithuania expands energy storage scheme amid overwhelming interest

From ESS News
Just one day before disconnecting from the Russian power grid on Feb. 8, Lithuania launched a major energy storage procurement initiative aimed at reinforcing grid stability and accelerating the energy transition..
The Ministry of Energy allocated €102 million ($119 million) to support the development of at least 800 MWh of energy storage systems directly connected to the transmission network by the end of 2028.
By mid-June, the Ministry announced the close of applications for the tender, which is administered by the Environmental Project Management Agency (EPMA). The program attracted overwhelming interest, with applications totaling €197.5 million – almost double the available budget. In response, the ministry committed to increasing the funding.
