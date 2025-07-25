Lithuania expands energy storage scheme amid overwhelming interest

From ESS News

Just one day before disconnecting from the Russian power grid on Feb. 8, Lithuania launched a major energy storage procurement initiative aimed at reinforcing grid stability and accelerating the energy transition..

The Ministry of Energy allocated €102 million ($119 million) to support the development of at least 800 MWh of energy storage systems directly connected to the transmission network by the end of 2028.

By mid-June, the Ministry announced the close of applications for the tender, which is administered by the Environmental Project Management Agency (EPMA). The program attracted overwhelming interest, with applications totaling €197.5 million – almost double the available budget. In response, the ministry committed to increasing the funding.

