Chinese PV Industry Brief: China passes 1.1 TW of solar despite June slowdown

China’s NEA said new solar power installations dropped sharply in June, despite strong first-half growth. The country added 212.21 GW of new solar capacity from January through June 2025, but installations only 14.36 GW in June, down 85% from May and 38.45% lower than the same period a year earlier. By the end of June 2025, China’s total installed power generation capacity had reached 3.65 TW, up 18.7% year on year. Solar accounted for 1.1 TW of the total, which is a 54.2% increase from June 2024, while wind power capacity rose to 570 GW, up 22.7%.

The NEA also reported that 502 TWh of electricity was traded through China’s national power market in June, a 2.2% increase from a year earlier. Of that total, 384.7 TWh came from intra-provincial transactions, down 0.22%, while 117.4 TWh involved cross-provincial and regional trades, up 11.1%. Green electricity transactions totaled 23.9 TWh in June, marking a 15.6% year-on-year increase. From January to June, cumulative electricity volume traded on the market reached 2.95 PWh, up 4.8% year on year and accounting for 60.9% of total national power consumption – an increase of 0.52 percentage points. Cross-provincial and regional trade during the period surged 18.2% to 670.7 TWh, while intra-provincial volumes remained stable. Green power trading for the first half of the year reached 154 TWh, up 49.3% from a year earlier.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said polysilicon prices rose for the fourth consecutive week, with the highest week-on-week gain reaching 13.47%. N-type recycled polysilicon traded between CNY 45,000 ($6,290) and CNY 49,000 per ton, averaging CNY 46,800, up 12.23% from the previous week. N-type granular silicon averaged CNY 44,000, up 7.32%, while dense-grade material climbed 13.47% to CNY 43,800. Silicon wafer prices also increased. N-type G10L monocrystalline wafers (182 mm × 183.75 mm/130μm) averaged CNY 1.10 per unit, up 4.76%. G12R wafers (182 mm × 210 mm/130μm) rose 8.70% to CNY 1.25, while G12 wafers (210×210 mm/130μm) increased 6.67% to CNY 1.44. Despite the price gains, wafer factory utilization remained steady. Two leading producers operated at 50% and 40% capacity, while vertically integrated and other manufacturers ran at 50% to 80%. Downstream prices for solar cells and modules edged up. Cell prices ranged from CNY 0.26/W to CNY 0.27/W, rising CNY 0.02/W. Module prices increased by CNY 0.01/W to between CNY 0.66/W and CNY 0.67/W.

GCL System Integration (GCL SI) said it has secured a supply contract for a 766.6 MW module procurement tender from Huadian Group’s Sichuan branch. The contract includes several solar power stations in Liangshan prefecture, Sichuan province, such as the 180 MW Baiwu Phase II project, the 120 MW Houlongshan project, and the 150 MW Dahe project. Deliveries are scheduled to be completed by October 2025.