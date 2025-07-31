NHPC accepting bids to build 1.2 GW of solar in India

From pv magazine India
NHPC, on behalf of BSUL, has launched a tender to select developers to build 1.2 GW of solar power plants in Jalaun Solar Power Park of Uttar Pradesh. BSUL is a joint venture of NHPC and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).
The project site is divided into two locations: Madhogarh in Tehsil Madhogarh and Orai in Tehsil Orai, both in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh.
The selected developer will build, own, and operate the CTUIL-connected solar plant capacity awarded in the area provided by BSUL. BSUL will sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the solar power generator and a power sale agreement (PSA) with the end procurer.
The commissioning period is 18 months from the PPA signing.
