Bhutan awards 120 MW solar contract

A consortium of Bhutanese construction firm Rigsar and India’s HILD Energy Ltd. has secured a contract for a 120 MW solar project in Bhutan.
Procuring entity Druk Green Power received three bids for the solar project in a tender held earlier this year. It determined the winner based on lowest evaluated bid value, according to the award notice.
The Rigsar-Hild consortium is now responsible for the design, supply, installation and testing and commissioning of the 120 MW Jamjee solar project. It will be built on approximately 385 acres (156 hectares) of state-reserved forest land, around 25 km away from Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu.
Once operational, the installation will be Bhutan’s largest solar project to date. The country's first utility-scale solar plant, a 17.38 MW array, was inaugurated in July.
The country’s national energy policy, unveiled earlier this year, has set a target of reaching 25 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2040, including 15 GW of hydropower and 5 GW of solar.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bhutan had deployed 3 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 1 MW at the end of 2023.
