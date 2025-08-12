Websol to double India solar cell capacity to 1.2 GW by October 2025

From pv magazine India

Websol Energy System will double its solar cell capacity to 1.2 GW when a new 600 MW mono PERC cell line begins production in October. The company now operates 600 MW of mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cell capacity and 550 MW of module capacity.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 reached INR 2.19 billion, up 96% from a year earlier. Profit after tax rose to INR 670 million, a 191% increase from INR 230 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

‘’During the quarter, Websol launched solar kits for the domestic market. The company is also in advanced stages of finalizing agreements with national and regional players, which is expected to generate additional contributions beyond the solar module price. These contracts are aligned with key national initiatives such as the PM-KUSUM Solar Pumps Project and the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) framework, reinforcing our role in supporting India’s renewable energy ambition,” said Sohan Lal Agarwal, managing director of Websol.

He said India’s solar energy sector remains a high-priority focus area, backed by targeted policies and clear deployment targets. With a national goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, he said demand for advanced and reliable solar technologies is strong. He said the company is on track with its capacity expansion, with installation and commissioning of the additional 600 MW solar cell line nearing completion.

He added that trial production is expected in September 2025, commercial operations in October 2025, and the new line will raise total cell manufacturing capacity to 1.2 GW, contributing meaningfully to revenue from the third quarter of fiscal 2026.