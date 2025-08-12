Virtual power plant drives ‘zero down’ household solar and battery installs

Alinta Energy and National Renewable Network have launched a distributed energy virtual power plant (VPP) program called Solar Together.
The program begins in New South Wales and South Australia, with plans to expand into Victoria and Queensland. It offers households solar and battery systems with no upfront cost, financing or repayments.
Alinta will provide tailored energy plans in which customers pay a reduced rate for solar and battery power used, plus a fixed daily fee to cover network costs and access to NRN’s VPP. Customers may purchase the system at any time or take ownership after 12 years.
Alinta will use NRN’s VPP platform for asset ownership, sub-metering and behind-the-meter retailing, creating new revenue streams.
NRN Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alan Hunter said the company is redesigning how the market works.
“Our platform gives energy retailers a stake in the future of distributed energy, with zero upfront investment and no asset liabilities. It makes solar accessible without shifting cost burdens to consumers, while giving retailers and installers the tools to grow together,” Hunter said.
Customers pay for solar power used at a lower rate than grid power and any electricity from the grid under a time-of-use plan, plus a fixed daily fee for network costs and VPP access.
The Solar Together program does not include a solar feed-in tariff. It instead offers simplified rates for all electricity used, whether from solar panels, battery or the grid.
