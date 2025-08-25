CTC launches ‘high-capacity’ air-to-water heat pump

CTC-UK, a unit of Sweden-based heating specialist CTC, has unveiled a new air-to-water heat pump for residential and commercial buildings.

“The launch of the EcoAir 720M represents a significant step forward for larger property installations,” Darran Burrage, Commercial Director at CTC-UK, said. “This unit delivers the high-capacity performance that specifiers and installers have been asking for.”

The system measures 607 mm x 1,409 mm x 1,195 mm and has a weight of 206 kg. It has a cooling capacity of up to 22.7 kW and sound levels as low as 54 dB(A), according to the manufacturer.

The heat pump uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and features factory-fitted connectors for power supply and communication. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) in cold climates reportedly ranges from 3.41 to 4.18, while in warm climates it spans from 4.78 to 6.35.

“The versatile heat pump provides both heating and hot water during colder months, whilst its advanced cooling function ensures optimal indoor climate during warmer periods,” the manufacturer added. “The system can switch seamlessly between heating and cooling modes, operating through underfloor heating systems or separate fan convector installations.”

The 720M unit is compatible with most CTC tanks, indoor modules, and controls, according to CTC.