Longi unveils lightweight module for low-load rooftops

From pv magazine India

Longi has released a new lightweight solar module that weighs in at 16.3 kilograms, making it particularly well suited for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops with structural limitations.

The Hi-MO X10 Guardian Light Design module is built on the company’s hybrid passivated BC 2.0 (HPBC) cell technology and has a maximum output of 560 W, with a power density of 250 W per square meter and a mass production efficiency of 24.8%.

The module measures 1,990 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and total weight is 16.3 kg, or 7.2 kg per square metre, making it approximately 32% lighter than conventional single-glass modules.

Longi said the lightweight module greatly reduces rooftop load and is ideal for commercial buildings with structural limitations, including older industrial facilities, warehouses, and buildings with thin-sheet roofs.

“It opens opportunities for solar where traditional modules would require costly or impractical reinforcement measures,” the company said, adding that by removing the need for structural reinforcement, it “shortens installation timelines and avoids disruptions to ongoing operations.”

Despite its lower weight, Longi said the module maintains high mechanical stability thanks to its one-line welding ribbon on the rear side and the I-shaped reinforcement ribs on the back.

Frame strength is further enhanced with a 5% thickness increase, resulting in 20% higher mechanical resistance and 50% lower central deformation under stress. The module features 1.6mm semi-tempered front glass while the rear film weighs 50g/m² more than standard products, improving resistance to moisture and UV exposure.

The module is compatible with standard A-side clamp mounting systems, avoiding the challenges associated with adhesive-based mounting.