SolaX presents balcony storage system

From pv magazine Brazil
Chinese manufacturer SolaX Power has presented its Balcony X-MS 2000 energy storage system for residential microgeneration of solar and other renewable sources at Intersolar South America 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil.
The IP65-rated system features easy installation, high power capacity, and a plug-and-play design, making it suitable for balconies or outdoor use, including camping, the company said.
The system has four maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) and supports up to 2,400 W of solar input. Maximum PV input voltage is 60 V, with an operating voltage range of 16 V to 60 V.
The storage relies on a lithium phosphate (LFP) battery, expandable to 11.98 kWh, with a maximum discharge current of 100 A. It measures 460 mm × 240 mm × 240 mm and weighs 24 kg.
“The X-MS 2000 offers clean, reliable, and flexible energy for domestic or even outdoor use,” said Marcelo Niendicker, an engineer at the company.
