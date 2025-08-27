SolaX presents balcony storage system

Chinese manufacturer SolaX Power has unveiled its Balcony X-MS 2000, a lithium-phosphate battery storage system for residential microgeneration supporting up to 2,400 W of solar input.

The O Balcony X-MS 2000 system

Image: SolaX

From pv magazine Brazil

Chinese manufacturer SolaX Power has presented its Balcony X-MS 2000 energy storage system for residential microgeneration of solar and other renewable sources at Intersolar South America 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil.

The IP65-rated system features easy installation, high power capacity, and a plug-and-play design, making it suitable for balconies or outdoor use, including camping, the company said.

The system has four maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) and supports up to 2,400 W of solar input. Maximum PV input voltage is 60 V, with an operating voltage range of 16 V to 60 V.

The storage relies on a lithium phosphate (LFP) battery, expandable to 11.98 kWh, with a maximum discharge current of 100 A. It measures 460 mm × 240 mm × 240 mm and weighs 24 kg.

“The X-MS 2000 offers clean, reliable, and flexible energy for domestic or even outdoor use,” said Marcelo Niendicker, an engineer at the company.

