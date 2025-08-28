Boviet Solar completes exterior of 3 GW US solar cell plant

From pv magazine USA
Boviet Solar has completed the exterior construction of its planned 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina.
The Greenville facility, a $294 million investment, is the company’s first North American production hub. Production will focus on its Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules, which use advanced n-type solar cell technology.
The 3 GW cell capacity expands from a previously-announced 2 GW. The facility’s construction began in early 2025. The cell production will add to the company’s adjacent 2 GW solar module assembly facility which reached mass production in the first quarter of 2025.
The cell and module plants are expected to create about 908 local jobs. The factory will add capacity to a weak segment of the US solar supply chain. In August 2025, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reported 2 GW of cell production online, compared with 57.5 GW of module assembly. SEIA tracked an additional 19.3 GW of cell manufacturing capacity under construction and 34.1 GW of capacity announced.
“The Greenville manufacturing hub is central to Boviet Solar’s US growth strategy,” said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA. “By investing in both PV cell and module production in North Carolina, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, delivering reliable Made-in-USA solar products, and creating lasting economic impact for the region.”
Boviet Solar, founded in 2013 in Vietnam, recently made it into the top 10 Sinovoltaics PV module manufacturers ranking, which is global in scope and covers 65 panel suppliers. The company said it expects to begin mass production at the Greenville solar cell facility in the second half of 2026.
