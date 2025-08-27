Solyco unveils 480 W back-contact solar panel

From pv magazine Germany
Solyco has launched the R-BG 108nBC.6 solar module, based on back-contact technology. The Berlin-based PV company said the matte black, front-contact-free module delivers 480 W, with a peak efficiency of 23.8%.
The module has 108 half-cells and measures 1,800 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm. Both sides are covered with 2 mm tempered solar glass, with an anti-reflective coating on the front and black intercellular spaces on the back.
It operates between -40 C and 85 C and has a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius.
The product has high shading resistance, delivering performance without hotspots even in partial shade. It is certified for module safety and reliability, as well as for salt spray and ammonia resistance.
Solyco provides a 30-year product warranty, guaranteeing 88.85% output after 30 years.
“Back-contact is no longer a future technology – it is market-ready and available today,” explained Solyco CTO Lars Podlowski, noting that the the modules deliver more output per square meter. “This is a real competitive advantage for installers, as they can now offer a particularly advantageous solution for roofs with partial shade.”
