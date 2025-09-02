Talon PV, Fraunhofer ISE set up pilot TOPCon solar cell production in Germany

US-based solar manufacturer Talon PV and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have announced a joint plan to set up a pilot TOPCon solar cell production in Germany.
The pilot production line will be deployed at the research institute's Photovoltaic Technology Evaluation Center (PV-TEC) in Freiburg. The new facility will mirror the equipment that will be used for the 4 GW cell factory that Talon PV is building in Houston, Texas.
“The copy of the manufacturing line from Talom PV allows us to optimize both the product and the process of the new factory even before production begins,” said Jochen Rentsch, Head of PV Technology Transfer at Fraunhofer ISE. “This saves time and money.”
The new line will produce TOPCon solar cells in the G12 format. “TalonPV is committed to supplying American module manufacturers with G12, G12R, and customized TOPCon solar cells, thereby reinforcing and localizing the U.S. solar supply chain,” reads the press release.
Further details on the new pilot production or eventual expansion plans in Europe were not provided.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.