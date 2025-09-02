Talon PV, Fraunhofer ISE set up pilot TOPCon solar cell production in Germany

The pilot production line will be deployed at Fraunhofer ISE’s Photovoltaic Technology Evaluation Center (PV-TEC) in Freiburg and will produce TOPCon solar cells in the G12 format.

View into the Fraunhofer ISE Photovoltaic Technology Evaluation Center PV-TEC

Image: Fraunhofer ISE

US-based solar manufacturer Talon PV and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have announced a joint plan to set up a pilot TOPCon solar cell production in Germany.

The pilot production line will be deployed at the research institute's Photovoltaic Technology Evaluation Center (PV-TEC) in Freiburg. The new facility will mirror the equipment that will be used for the 4 GW cell factory that Talon PV is building in Houston, Texas.

“The copy of the manufacturing line from Talom PV allows us to optimize both the product and the process of the new factory even before production begins,” said Jochen Rentsch, Head of PV Technology Transfer at Fraunhofer ISE. “This saves time and money.”

The new line will produce TOPCon solar cells in the G12 format. “TalonPV is committed to supplying American module manufacturers with G12, G12R, and customized TOPCon solar cells, thereby reinforcing and localizing the U.S. solar supply chain,” reads the press release.

Further details on the new pilot production or eventual expansion plans in Europe were not provided.

