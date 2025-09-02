India rooftop solar installs hit 2.8 GW in H1, up 155% year on year

From pv magazine India

India added 2.8 GW of rooftop solar in the first half of 2025, a 155% increase from 1.1 GW a year earlier, according to Mercom India’s “Q2 2025 Rooftop Solar Market Report.”

Of the total, 1.6 GW was installed in the second quarter, up 119% from 731 MW in the second quarter of 2024.

Mercom said growth was driven by cleared registration backlogs, the commissioning of new systems, and upgrades to the PM Surya Ghar portal.

In Q2 2025, rooftop solar capacity additions were led by the residential segment, which contributed over 74%. This was followed by the industrial segment at over 19%, the commercial segment at about 6%, and the government segment at nearly 0.5%.

Installations under the capital expenditure model contributed 88% of the quarterly additions, while capacity additions under the operational expenditure or renewable energy service company model accounted for about 12% of the installations in Q2 2025.

“The rooftop solar market is on track for record growth this year, with residential adoption under the PM Surya Ghar program driving nearly three-quarters of new installations. However, persistent DCR module shortages, regulatory unpredictability in some states, net metering and payment issues, threaten to slow this momentum unless addressed quickly. Policy clarity and reliable supply will be critical to sustaining growth at these levels,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan led the rooftop solar capacity addition during the quarter by contributing 64% of the total installations.