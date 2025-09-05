JinkoSolar launches 670 W TOPCon solar module with 24.8% efficiency

Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has presented its new Tiger Neo 3.0 solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) design.

The manufacturer labeled the new product as the “world's most powerful solar panel” by virtue of 650-670 W front side power and an 85% bifacility factor that reportedly translates into 553-570 W of rear side power output.

“The Tiger Neo 3.0 is the world’s longest working-hour panel built for utility-scale, DG, and rooftop solar systems,” it said in a statement. “It has 30 W more power than conventional TOPCon, also has 10-15% higher bifacility and an approximately 10% -20% yield gain than back-contact panels under low light conditions, for instance 200W/m2.”

The new panel measures 2,396 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and has a weight of 32.5 kg. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 24.06% and 24.80% and its temperature coefficient is -0.26%/C.

The open-circuit voltage spans from 50.26 V to 50.98 V, while the short-circuit current is between 15.98 A and 16.22 A.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 70 C, said the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has an anodized aluminum frame and 2.0 mm of tempered glass with an anti-reflection coating. Its junction box has an IP-68 rating.

JinkoSolar offers a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is indicated at 0.35%. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power.