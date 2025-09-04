Korean startup developing perovskite-CIGS tandem solar technology for satellites

South Korea-based Flexell Space, a spinoff of Hanwha Systems, a defense and space solutions unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, is developing perovskite-copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) tandem solar technology for satellites and other aerospace applications.

Ahead of in-orbit testing scheduled for later this year, it has raised venture capital and signed several collaboration agreements, including a technology transfer with the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER).

In August, KIER and Flexell Space announced at the Climate Industry International Expo 2025 a CIGS process-related technology transfer agreement. The project is valued at KRW 5.5 billion ($3.95 million), Taehun (Tim) Ahn, Flexell Space founder and CEO, confirmed to pv magazine.

The two are collaborating on CIGS-perovskite tandem devices on ultra-lightweight and flexible substrates.

In recent months, KIER announced a CIGS device on ultra-thin glass with a record-breaking efficiency of 17.81%.

Earlier in the same month, a perovskite-CIGS tandem cell on a flexible substrate with an efficiency of 23.64% was reported. These tandem devices had a higher power-per-weight ratio than perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells, according to the researchers.

Flexell Space executives see opportunities for lightweight, non-brittle, high-efficiency, large-area perovskite-CIGS panels to compete with established solar technologies in the space PV market.

Towards that goal, the company’s technology will be mounted on an Inha University small satellite, the Inha Rollable Solar Array Testbed (INHAROSAT), for testing in orbit. It is planned to be part of the fourth Korea Space Launch Vehicle scheduled for November.

Founded in 2024, Flexell Space has signed several development and validation agreements with aerospace companies, such as U.S.-based Terran Orbital, Germany-based Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, Italy-based D-Orbit, and DHV Technology in Spain.

In March, the company announced raising $5 million in venture capital from a group of South Korea-based investors to procure advanced equipment and to accelerate its technology for space and commercial solar markets. The group included LK Chem, Intervest, L&S Venture Capital, and Quad Ventures.