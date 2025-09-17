Germany adds 1.95 GW of new solar in August

Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park in Brandenburg, Germany, may appear unremarkable, but its 164 hectares support many rare birds – especially larks, which breed frequently here.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1,95 GW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1.4 GW in July 2022 and 790 MW in August 2024.

In the first eight months of this year, developers connected 10.8 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 10.2 GW in the same period a year earlier.

The country's cumulative solar capacity reached approximately 111 GW at the end of August.

Most of this capacity is located in Bavaria (29.65 GW), Baden-Württemberg (13.98 GW), and North Rhine-Westphalia (13.46 GW).

The August expansion met the target of 215 GW of installed photovoltaic capacity by 2030, formulated by the previous government and defined in the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), which requires approximately 1.62 GW per month in the remaining years.

However, the average for the last 12 months, at 1.43 GW, is significantly below this expansion path.

Another target, namely to place 50 percent of new installations on open-space sites, was significantly exceeded in August. This segment accounted for 1.29 GW, or 72.6% of the capacity reported to date.

Rooftop and facade systems accounted for 0.40 GW, or 22.6% of total expansion. The “balcony” segment contributed 0.58 GW, or 3.3%.