Germany deploys 1.4 GW of solar in July

Germany added 8.65 MW of new photovoltaic capacity in the first seven months of this year, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), bringing cumulative solar deployments to more than 109 W.

Image: Georg Slickers, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

From pv magazine Germany

Germany deployed approximately 1.4 GW of new PV capacity in July, according to Bundesnetzagentur. The total increased from 1,033 MW in June and remained flat compared to around 1.4 GW in June 2024.

During the first seven months of 2025, cumulative PV installations reached around 8.64 GW, down from roughly 9.34 GW in the same period last year.

Rooftop systems accounted for 628.7 MW of the new capacity installed in July, while ground-mounted projects contributed 581.9 MW. The remainder came from other system types.

Germany’s total installed PV capacity now stands at over 109 GW.

