Germany’s new solar installations hit 790 MW in August

Germany’s new solar installations surged to 790 MW in August, contributing to 10.23 GW of newly installed PV capacity for the first eight months of this year.

Image: Mark König/Unsplash

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 790 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1.05 GW in August 2022 and 1.46 GW in July 2024.

In the first eight months of this year, developers connected 10.23 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 8.99 GW in the same period a year earlier.

The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 93.02 GW at the end of August.

Most of the new systems that were built this year are located in Bavaria (2,444 MW), North Rhine-Westphalia (1,420 MW), Baden-Württemberg (1,408 MW), and Lower Saxony (1,064 MW). Most of the deployed capacity is represented by PV projects selected in tenders.

