Polycab launches 350 kW string inverter for utility-scale solar projects

“Polycab’s UT Series inverter is engineered to enhance profitability, grid reliability, and operational efficiency for large-scale solar installations,” said the company. “It is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, advanced efficiency technologies, and robust weather resilience. The system ensures maximum energy yield from every solar panel while lowering operational costs and enhancing long-term performance.”

The inverter includes an anti-potential-induced degradation (PID) function (optional), an integrated PID-recovery function, and a reactive power function for nighttime operation. Conversion efficiency is 99.01%, enabling most of the solar energy produced to be converted into usable power.

The inverter is designed to operate in extreme temperatures, with a range of -35 C to 60 C. It measures 1,120 × 810 × 368 mm and weighs 124 kg.

“Tamil Nadu has been leading India’s renewable energy journey, and with the launch of our new utility grade inverter, we have added another milestone to Polycab’s growing solar portfolio,” said Anurag Agarwal, CEO of global export and new businesses at Polycab India Ltd. “This launch reflects our larger vision of becoming a complete end-to-end partner in India’s clean energy transition, empowering businesses and communities with reliable, efficient, and future-ready solar solutions.”

Polycab has supplied more than 1.5 GW of solar inverters across India. Its solar portfolio ranges from compact 2 kW rooftop units to 350 kW systems for utility-scale projects. The company operates through a dealer network of more than 3,800 distributors and over 205,000 retail outlets nationwide.