RP Sanjiv Goenka Group to build 3 GW solar cell plant in India

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group will invest INR 30 billion ($360 million) in a 3 GW solar cell facility with a 60 MW captive solar and storage system in Uttar Pradesh, India.

The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group plans to establish a large-scale solar cell manufacturing hub in Uttar Pradesh. With a proposed investment of INR 30 billion, the group will set up a 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility along with a 60 MW captive solar and energy storage system.

The facility will focus on advanced tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and tandem perovskite solar technologies.

The group has secured 100 acres of land in Sector-8D under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Uttar Pradesh has recently attracted major solar manufacturing investments. Integrated Batteries India (IB Solar) has secured a Letter of Intent from YEIDA for the allotment of 25 acres in Sector-8. The company plans to build a 4 GW TOPCon solar cell and module facility. SAEL Industries Ltd is planning a 5 GW integrated solar cell and module facility in Greater Noida.

