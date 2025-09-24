Thieves steal 50 km of cable from 11 MW solar farm in Germany

Thieves stole 50 km of cable worth about €100,000 ($117,400) from an 11 MW solar project in southern Germany, with repair costs expected to exceed the material loss, according to police.

Unknown perpetrators stole 50 km of cable from a fenced solar farm in Ahorn-Berolzheim, Baden-Württemberg, in southern Germany, a theft involving a ton of material that could not be removed discreetly. Police estimated the value at about €100,000, with repair costs likely to be higher.

The thieves must have used one or more trucks. The theft occurred between 2 p.m. (CEST) on Sept. 17, and 7 a.m. on Sept. 18. The Lauda-Königshofen police station asked for information from anyone who observed suspicious activity near the site.

The solar farm in Ahorn-Berolzheim has a capacity of 11 MW. When commissioned in 2010, it was one of the largest ground-mounted systems in Germany.

German broadcaster Südwestrundfunk reported an increase in cable thefts in the region. In July, copper cables worth €200,000 were stolen from a major construction site in the Heilbronn district.

In Spain, police broke up a group this spring that specialized in stealing copper from photovoltaic systems in Andalusia and Extremadura. A total of 23 people were arrested.

