AlphaTracker launches hydraulic mechanism that locks trackers during strong wind gusts

From pv magazine Spain

Portuguese tracker manufacturer AlphaTracker has developed and patended an autonomous hydraulic mechanism that blocks solar trackers' movement during strong wind gusts or high-amplitude vibrations, preventing axis displacement and mitigating aeroelastic instability..

Once the adverse weather event has passed, the system automatically unlocks without requiring electricity or electronic components.

According to the manufacturer, the Maxi-Lock system enables the integration of up to 60% more PV modules per tracker, reduces supply costs by 20%, and cuts the number of electronic and mechanical components in the assembly by 40%. Its design also allows adaptation for installations on steeply sloped terrain.

No more technical details on the new product were revealed.

The manufacturer also explained that conventional tracker installations on uneven terrain typically require projects to be divided into shorter units, each with its own motor and control system, increasing installation and maintenance costs. In order to adress this issue, it developed Smart-Slope, a universal joint-style mechanism that transmits motion along the tracker axis even when sections are not perfectly aligned. This allows a single tracker unit to operate continuously in scenarios where two units were previously required.

The company said the result is a simpler, more reliable, and easier-to-maintain installation. Because the system requires no additional machining of structural components and attaches to the axis via a clamp, Smart-Slope can be installed at any point along the tracker without being limited by the original design specifications. According to AlphaTracker, this eliminates the need for additional motors and control systems, reduces maintenance costs and failure probability by 50%, and increases overall plant availability.

Both solutions are designed for conventional PV projects and agrivoltaic installations, the company said.