K2 Systems releases new mounting systems for ground-mounted PV

German PV mounting specialist K2 Systems has introduced two new products for ground-mounted solar installations. The new K2 Pi-Rack is designed for large-scale PV projects, while the N-Rack Kits target small- and medium-sized systems.
“By expanding its ground-mount portfolio for large-scale projects, K2 Systems continues its strategic development,” the company said in a statement. “Following last year’s addition of façade solutions to its rooftop range, the new ground-mount systems now complete the transition toward becoming a holistic provider of photovoltaic mounting systems.”
The Pi-Rack is based on all-steel components with a zinc-magnesium-aluminum coating designed to significantly improve corrosion resistance. It features a three-module landscape layout in portrait orientation and is available with tilt angles of 15° or 20°. The system uses a slide-in profile and screw-free module mounting with bottom clamping. Cable management is integrated either directly into the purlin or along the rafter profiles.
“We developed Pi-Rack to optimally support the technical and logistical requirements of large-scale ground-mounted systems,” said Katharina David, co-CEO of K2 Systems. “Fewer components, minimal tool requirements and adaptability to terrain and module types enable efficient installation workflows.”
While Pi-Rack targets utility-scale applications, the N-Rack Kits are intended for small- and medium-sized ground-mounted projects. The company offers preconfigured kits in two standard layouts: 2 × 7 modules (portrait) and 2 × 12 modules (portrait). The systems are compatible with both 54-cell half-cut modules and 72-cell modules.
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