Solar tops EU power mix in June with record 22% share

Solar generated a total of 122,317 GWh in the second quarter of 2025 across the European Union, representing 19.9% of the total electricity generation mix.

June 2025 marked the first month in which solar became the largest electricity source in the European Union, producing 22% of total output, ahead of nuclear at 21.6%, wind at 15.8%, hydroelectric at 14.1%, and natural gas at 13.8%, according to the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Renewable energy accounted for 54% of net electricity generation in the European Union in the second quarter of 2025, up from 52.7% in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by PV output.

Among EU countries, Denmark recorded the highest share of renewable electricity at 94.7%, followed by Latvia at 93.4%, Austria at 91.8%, Croatia at 89.5%, and Portugal at 85.6%. The lowest shares were observed in Slovakia at 19.9%, Malta at 21.2%, and Czechia at 22.1%.

Fifteen EU countries increased their share of renewable generation in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2024. Luxembourg recorded the largest year-on-year gain at 13.5 percentage points, followed by Belgium with a 9.1-point increase, both driven by higher solar output. In some countries, including Spain, renewable shares declined slightly.

Solar provided the largest portion of renewable electricity, accounting for 36.8% of total renewable output, followed by wind at 29.5% and hydropower at 26.0%. Renewable fuels contributed 7.3%, and geothermal energy 0.4%.