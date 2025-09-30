Loom Solar launches 10 kW three-phase hybrid inverter for C&I solar

From pv magazine India

Loom Solar has introduced the Fusion 103H three-phase 10 kW/48 V hybrid inverter that combines the functions of a solar inverter and a battery inverter in a single device. The wall-mounted inverter is designed for on-grid and off-grid use and is suitable for larger homes, commercial buildings and industrial applications. It has a DC-to-AC conversion efficiency of up to 97.6%.

The inverter supports parallel connection of up to nine units to expand load handling capacity and includes quick grid disconnection for safety during outages. It can manage a maximum DC input of 13,000 W, with a rated PV input voltage of 550 V and output power of 10,000 W for three-phase electrical systems.

It features dual maximum power point tracking (MPPT), a 4.4-inch color LCD display and built-in Wi-Fi monitoring. It is compatible with lead-acid, lithium-ion and LiFePO4 batteries.

The unit has an IP65-rated enclosure for durability and operates across a temperature range of -45 C to 60 C with transformerless topology. It weighs 15.1 kg and measures 422 mm x 702 mm x 281 mm.