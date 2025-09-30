NPC Incorporated, Gosan Tech partner on perovskite solar module manufacturing

Tokyo-based solar equipment manufacturing company NPC Incorporated has formed a strategic alliance with South Korean inkjet technology company Gosan Tech.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development, manufacture and sale of perovskite module manufacturing equipment that incorporates Gosan Tech’s high-performance inkjet printing technology, with a focus on the Japanese and US markets.

NPC Incorporated says that it is aiming to grow its business from mainly back-end equipment for solar panel production into the provision of front-end equipment for perovskites.

It cites Gosan’s application pressure control technique, which can be used to fabricate perovskite thin films, as outperforming competitors’ precision by over 15 Pa.

NPC Incorporated adds that the partners’ perovskite modules have already been presented to an existing customer in the US solar module manufacturing sector, and “received positive feedback about the high-level technology.”

NPC also says that, while the immediate financial impact of the partnership is minor, it plans to proceed with sales activities so that products begin to contribute to financial results for the fiscal year ending in August 2027.