Chinese PV Industry Brief: PowerChina opens 3 GWp n-type TOPCon tender

PowerChina has opened bidding for its first batch of 2025 procurement of n-type TOPCon solar modules, with a total capacity of 3 GWp. Astronergy, Risen Energy and JA Solar were among the successful bidders. All modules will be n-type TOPCon. Although PowerChina did not disclose final bid prices, industry data suggest an average range of CNY 0.68 ($0.09) to CNY 0.72/W. The company said the modules will be mainly used in its large-scale solar bases in northwestern and northern China, as well as in integrated solar-plus-storage projects.

China South Glass Group (CSG Group) said its board had approved plans to build a new photovoltaic glass production line in Egypt. The project will include one furnace with five production lines producing 1,400 tonnes per day of solar rolled glass, along with four supporting tempering and coating lines. Planned total investment is about CNY 1.755 billion. The company noted that the investment remains subject to approvals from government authorities.

Eging PV said all shares held by its controlling shareholder, Shenzhen Weizhi Energy, had been sold through judicial auction and transferred, leaving the company without a controlling shareholder or actual controller. Eging’s financial results show that in the first half of 2025 it recorded revenue of about CNY 1.181 billion, down 46.05% year on year, and a net loss of about CNY 153 million.

Golden Solar has released a draft restructuring plan. The company will issue 1.5 new shares for every 1 share held, creating 261 million new shares from its capital reserve. These shares will be used to bring in restructuring investors. Ouhao Group, together with nominated industrial partners and designated financial investors, will invest CNY 1.804 billion in exchange for a conditional 48.33 per cent stake in Golden Solar’s enlarged capital base, or about 261 million shares. Corporate records show Ouhao Group is an industrial conglomerate with a core focus on manufacturing, alongside services, with business interests spanning home decoration, renewable power plants and destination-based charging infrastructure.