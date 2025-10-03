The Hydrogen Stream: CF Industries ships first low-carbon ammonia from the US to Europe

CF Industries announced a shipment of certified low-carbon ammonia from its Louisiana facility. “Trafigura purchased the ammonia for shipment to Envalior, a global leader in Engineering Materials, which intends to use the low-carbon ammonia for the production of low-carbon caprolactam,” said the Illinois-based company. Trafigura has reportedly loaded 23,500 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia on the 25th of September, destined for Antwerp, Belgium. “The low-carbon ammonia is certified under the Verified Ammonia Carbon Intensity (VACI) Program to have a significantly lower well-to-gate carbon footprint than conventional natural gas-based ammonia production”.

Between September 2024 and July 2025, only 517 MW of hydrogen projects reached final investment decision (FID). “This indicates a slowdown, as in Q3 2024 alone, 730 MW had reached FID”, said Hydrogen Europe in its 2025 Hydrogen Monitor. According to the document, 2.84 GW is under construction in Europe, but the EU Hydrogen Strategy target of deploying 6 GW by 2024 has not been achieved. Out of 2,840 MW under construction in Europe, 94% of that capacity is located in just eight countries, said Hydrogen Europe, adding that Germany leads with 993 MW under construction. On the other hand, Europe reached 571 MW of installed water electrolysis in July 2025, a 48% increase compared to 385 MW in September 2024.

OMV laid the foundation stone for one of Europe's largest electrolysis plants for green hydrogen. “The 140 MW plant in Bruck an der Leitha is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2027. OMV will produce up to 23,000 tons of hydrogen annually in future using renewable energy from wind, solar, and hydropower”, said the Austrian energy company. OMV explained that the plant will also target the demand of the OMV refinery in Schwechat. “OMV is investing a sum in the mid-triple-digit millions of euros in the plant. The company will construct a hydrogen pipeline around 22 kilometers long as part of this investment, connecting the electrolysis plant in Bruck an der Leitha directly to the refinery in Schwechat. The operating permit and the building permit have already been granted for this”, said OMV.

Repsol, in collaboration with Enagas Renovable, has approved the construction of a 100 MW electrolyzer in Cartagena (Spain), with an investment of more than €300 million. The plant, which is expected to be operational in 2029, should be able to produce up to 15,000 tons of renewable hydrogen per year. “The project has been recognized by the European Commission and the Government of Spain as strategic and of common European interest (IPCEI) and will receive €155 million through the Spanish Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE)”, said the Spanish oil and gas company.

Axpo Iberia and Turn2X signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the production of green gas produced by electrolysis in Spain. “Under the deal, Axpo is supplying renewable electricity generated by Aquila Clean Energy to power a pioneering electrolyser operated by Turn2X, which is already producing renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO),” said Axpo. The facility combines the generated green hydrogen with captured biogenic CO2 to produce renewable natural gas (RNG). The emailed press release suggests that Turn2X will become Spain's first green e-methane producer.