Plan-B Net Zero combines battery storage and hydrogen storage in new concept

The Swiss startup presented the battery plus hydrogen idea to a Symposium this week.

Image: Plan-B Net Zero

Plan-B Net Zero has presented a concept that integrates battery storage and hydrogen systems for grid balancing, specifying the option as ideal for the grids in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company outlined the approach at the D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium in Wiener Neustadt this week.

The Swiss company, founded in 2023, proposes using battery energy storage systems (BESS) for short-term grid fluctuations, while making use of stored hydrogen for “seasonal storage,” the company said. The concept then is that battery systems respond within milliseconds to grid imbalances, while hydrogen systems, via fuel cells and turbines, can inject energy over longer durations.

“Traditional grid planning alone is no longer sufficient under these conditions. We need intelligent, decentralised systems capable of responding autonomously to fluctuations,” said Tjark Connor Hennings-Huep, battery systems expert at Plan-B Net Zero, during his presentation at the symposium. He added, “Our goal is an energy system that stabilises itself, digital, decentralised, and decarbonized.”

