Iberdrola returns to Mexican solar with 535 MW in new PV projects

From pv magazine Mexico
Iberdrola is moving ahead with two solar projects totaling 535 MW in Mexico, marking a renewed commitment to the country’s energy market after years of divestment and regulatory tensions.
Through its local subsidiary Green Park Energy, the Spanish utility has obtained land-use change approval for a 415 MW photovoltaic plant in Saltillo, Coahuila. The authorization converts agricultural land for energy use and covers the installation of substations, transmission lines, internal roads, and related infrastructure. The project was published in the Official State Gazette as a formal land-use modification.
The facility will include control areas, perimeter fencing, a meteorological station, and support buildings. Transmission lines will connect it to local and regional grids.
Green Park Energy has also filed an environmental impact statement for its 120 MW San Diego de la Unión PV project in Guanajuato. The site will host 243,960 modules rated at 680 W each, along with 38 inverters, a booster substation, and energy storage. The complex will span 414.6 hectares, though only about half will be used for infrastructure.
The two developments follow Iberdrola’s 120 MW Villa Juárez project in Aguascalientes, submitted earlier this year.
Iberdrola had clashed with Mexico’s government under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took a restrictive stance toward private participation in the power sector. In 2023, the company sold 8.4 GW of gas-fired assets to Mexico Infrastructure Partners for $6 billion.
Since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, her administration has sought a more pragmatic relationship with foreign investors. “There will be room for private investment, but with certain rules,” Sheinbaum said, emphasizing the need for technical and operational stability in the power sector.
In August, Iberdrola sold an additional 1.36 GW of gas capacity and 1.23 GW of renewable assets to local group Cox for $4.2 billion. Sheinbaum said the sale did not indicate an exit from Mexico, adding that the country offers “clear legal conditions” for private investment in electricity generation.
