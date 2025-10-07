Mauritania seeks consultants to support mini-grid development

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is searching for a consultancy firm to help the government of Mauritania develop green mini-grids in rural localities.
The assignment falls under the Desert-to-Power (DtP) Regional Technical Assistance Project for the Sahel (ReTAPS), which is working to advance solar projects across the Sahel region of north-central Africa.
The invitation to tender says the chosen consultants will provide technical assistance that supports the electrification of priority rural localities in Mauritania through solar PV or hybrid mini-grids.
Responsibilities will include feasibility analysis and the preparation of both project documents and financial models, over an estimated period of six months. Works will be covered by funding from the African Development Bank (AfD). The deadline to submit expressions of interest is October 17.
The AfD’s DtP initiative, which first launched in 2018, aims to deploy 10 GW of solar across 11 countries through a combination of on-grid and off-grid solutions by 2030. Mauritania is one of the target countries for the first phase of the program, alongside Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.
Last month, a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) highlighted that solar-powered energy sources could help lower energy costs and bring more resilience to Mauritania’s artisanal fishing value chain.
