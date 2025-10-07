Key takeaways from Italy’s Solar Solutions

From pv magazine Italy

The two-day Solar Solutions event took place in Turin, northern Italy, last week. Sponsored by Italian think tank Kyoto Club and energy association Elettricità Futura, the inaugural edition featured 35 exhibitors, 26 speakers in the seminar area, and 10 in the pitch area.

Organizers told pv magazine Italy, which participated with two presentations alongside Italia Solare, that the event drew 930 visitors.

“A small trade show, but close to home. We were pleased to be there. We hope that over the years it can grow in exhibitors and become increasingly prestigious,” said Luca Perrone, owner of Piedmont-based STP Progetti, on LinkedIn.

Sources who requested anonymity welcomed the collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Turin, which hosted seven of the 20 seminars held between Wednesday and Thursday.

Researchers and professors at the Polytechnic University also expressed interest in closer collaboration with industry. “Use us,” said Silvia Bodoardo, full professor at the Polytechnic University of Turin and scientific advisor for the Batteries European Partnership Association (BEPA).

The same sources, two industry experts, said the fair could benefit from collaboration with other sectors to broaden its potential audience.

Solar Solutions said in a press release that the Turin event marks the start of a longer-term effort, with the next edition scheduled for Oct. 28–29, 2026, at Lingotto Fiere. The organization added that its international format will continue with upcoming events in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Oct. 8–9; Düsseldorf, Germany, on Dec. 3–4; and in 2026 with stops in Leipzig, Amsterdam, Vienna, and Bremen.